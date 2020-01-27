advertisement

Netflix is ​​quite adamant about the success of his new fantasy series The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill, who now dropped his first season just over a month ago and that, according to the streamer, could attract more viewers than the inaugural season from any other TV program that it has made. Actually, fandom has had at least one surprising side effect around the show. The publisher of the eponymous novels by the Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, on which the show is based, was in the position that he had to print more than half a million new copies due to the high demand for the books after the Netflix debut.

Ask Sapkowski how he thinks about this new audience that has found his work and ensures that there is a lot of demand for it, and you won’t get any simple compliments or thanks to Netflix for being so. No, the question is greeted with passivity that borders on contempt.

“How do you expect me to answer this question?” Said Sapkowski, when asked about the reprints of his book to keep up with the new question thanks to the show. “That I despaired? Leave tears? Considered suicide? No sir. My feelings were fairly clear and not overly complicated. “

Kind of Larry David’s authors, huh? The rest of the interview (via io9) is practically the same. With Sapkowski you are actually trying to prove with every answer that he has no publicity to send his answers, that he is proud of his creation and the success is just … you know, whatever.

Take, for example, his answer to a question about what he hopes fans will come out of the books, especially those who have not read it before and who are only now behind the show?

“Let them convince themselves.”

Or what is he most looking forward to with Netflix and The Witcher? The streamer has already lit green for a second season, while Netflix has since confirmed that we will also receive an animated Witcher film.

The rumors are true, a new Witcher story is in the making! The animation film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, takes us back to a new threat to the continent. Offered by the Witcher team @LHissrich and @BeauDeMayo and Studio Mir the studio behind Legend of Korra.

– NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 22, 2020

“Allow me to quote Joe Abercrombie, the author whose books are very pleasant to me:” Life is essentially (expletive) shit. It’s best to keep your expectations low. Maybe you will be pleasantly surprised. “Ha! What a joke maker. View the full interview here – after you’ve caught up with The Witcher, of course.

