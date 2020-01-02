advertisement

When it comes to talking about an actress who has become the favorite of many because of her simplicity and warmth, you cannot talk about another who is not always spectacular Jennifer Aniston,

Their interpretation in the epic series of Friends of Rachel revealed that space is at the heart of the majority, and to speak about the couple she made with Brad Pitt, they were simply the gods of Hollywood.

Furthermore, the incredible ability is that the actress Over the years, it seems like she’s got some time just not getting old, and at 50, she practically looks like she’s still a young girl in the Warner Bros series.

advertisement

Recently, Aniston In an interview conducted by Glamor USA, it was announced which beauty product should be brought to a desert island, and Dr. Hauschka’s anti-wrinkle lip cream.

On other occasions, she has easily stated what beauty products she uses, including the not too expensive Aveeno anti-aging moisturizer.

The lip balm from Jennifer is ideal for the extreme conditions to which it would be exposed on a desert island as it has the ability to moisturize the thin skin of the lips while protecting them from climate and environmental conditions.

No matter what you use, as long as you stay like the goddess that she is. Her fans are waiting for January 5th to win the Golden Globes ceremony, in which she is nominated for best actress in the drama category.

advertisement