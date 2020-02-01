advertisement

So far, dozens of mostly elderly people have been killed, thousands infected and hospitals brought to a standstill this winter. But that’s enough about the impact of the flu on Irish healthcare. What people really want to know is the threat they face from the emerging Corona virus outbreak in China.

And although there are many reasons to be very concerned about this new disease, it should first be noted that the number of victims of the Chinese outbreak has so far not been much higher than the number of flu deaths in an average Irish winter. Understandably, the Coronavirus’ enormous potential is to wreak havoc that is currently occupying minds around the world.

In a fast-paced history, the UK has announced its first cases, the US the first cases of personal contact, and the World Health Organization has declared the outbreak to be a “public health emergency” of international importance following internal disagreements ” ,

The sense of foreboding is inherent in the staccato language used to convey the terrible drama that is now taking place. Insulation. Blocking. Affected. Hectic. In affected parts of China, schools have been closed, traffic has been cut, and New Year celebrations have ended as the authorities try to inflict a mass quarantine on millions of people.

The images are terrifying, but at least among scientists, the arrival of a new predator in our midst is not terrifying. Since the onset of Sars syndrome (severe acute respiratory syndrome) in 2002-2003, it has always been more about the “when” than the “if” of a new version of this virus. If such a new virus appeared and prevailed, it was likely that China, the world’s most populous country, would always be where it was going to appear.

“I cannot say that I am very surprised that this has happened,” said Prof. Samuel McConkey of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, one of the few infectious disease consultants who will play a pioneering role in treating patients here.

Like many others in his profession, McConkey has followed the history of China with growing concern. “The lack of care, the refusal of people, the crowded emergency rooms – a quarter of the victims suffer from pneumonia and need oxygen therapy to stay alive,” he says.

“China may have one of the largest economies in the world and it may be a well-organized society, but it is clear that its health system is completely overwhelmed by the new epidemic.”

Like Sars, this is a member of the coronavirus family. It is originally from China and is likely to have spread from wild animals to humans through a local market. We learned a lot a month later, but it’s still not clear how bad this outbreak will be.

“It looks like it is still growing. I see no evidence that it is under control,” says McConkey. He believes that when the virus arrives in Ireland, it will “gradually drop”.

He makes the sums. “If this virus has an attack rate like influenza that affects 20 percent of our population every year, it could affect 1 million people. Even with a mortality rate of 2 percent, that’s 20,000 deaths. “

This is a “horrendous specter,” he admits, a worst-case scenario, and at this point is nothing more than an option to be prepared for.

Whatever happens clinically, the economic impact of the outbreak is already felt. Dozens of millions of people in China are banned, school holidays have been extended, flights have been suspended and tourism has been restricted.

The Sars epidemic has had a serious but ultimately short-term negative impact on the Chinese economy, but much more is now at stake.

At that time, at the beginning of the millennium, China had a 4 percent share of the global economy. Now it’s around 16 percent. If it suffers, we will do it in some form. Given this networking, it’s no wonder that oil prices and inventories have already dropped.

Countries outside of China have a six to eight week window to prepare for the possibility that the virus will not only arrive, but spread within its borders, McConkey says. Now is the time for Ireland to make detailed preparations.

The previous approach has been cautious; deliberately maybe. Airports, schools, universities, hospitals and general practitioners were made aware of possible cases.

Treatment algorithms were distributed with which people who meet the travel and symptom criteria are treated in isolation and cared for by medical professionals with protective clothing and eye masks.

For most people in Ireland, the corona virus is still just television news and not a realistic concern. Not so for our emerging Chinese community; Many Irish Chinese used the last Christmas vacation to go home, while others traveled to Asia during the lunar new year in January.

The increased concern of the native Chinese is noticeable. The suppliers of surgical masks reported an increase in deliveries. Some said they were out of stock, largely due to demand from the Chinese community.

Some members of this community went online last week to express concern about the presence of a tour group from Hubei Province, the area where the outbreak started last weekend, in Ireland. One member of the group happily introduced himself to tourist attractions in Dublin and Belfast, to the obvious annoyance of some Chinese people who live here.

With such an outbreak, it is difficult to find the right balance. For every person who claims that “nothing is done”, another person will arouse the hare of the scaremongering.

Ultimately, the Sars outbreak was effectively suppressed 20 years ago, though not before 800 casualties in China. Ireland coped well with only one case. However, after the swine flu epidemic in 2009, Irish healthcare had huge stocks of expensive, unused flu vaccines because the risk of the outbreak was exaggerated from some sides.

McConkey says there is no alternative to anticipating and planning the worst. “We may end up with a lot of unused clothes and gloves, but otherwise we would have been overwhelmed by the virus.

“When you build a dam in Clontarf, you want one that lasts 40 to 50 years. You plan for the worst case. We also need 99 percent of the potential cases that are covered by our plan.”

This includes plans for people in sickness or self-isolation, arrangements for unforeseen cases and the precautionary possibility of employees working from home. Thanks to the digital revolution, this should be possible in many areas – “while the electricity is still flowing,” McConkey emphasizes.

Despite the spread of the disease, there are cautious reasons for optimism about this latest health threat. China reacted faster and more transparently than Sars.

The new virus does not appear to be more contagious than Sars and has a lower mortality rate. For many, the impact is relatively minor.

The experts will be on the lookout for cases of secondary infection, such as those that have already occurred in Germany, to indicate that the transmission chain of the disease is uncontrolled. A key uncertainty at this stage is whether patients can be contagious before they show symptoms.

A month later, other questions still have to be answered definitively. How long does it take for symptoms to appear? What are the risk factors? How does the virus spread?

The current outbreak is the first in the age of social media. This can be a mixed blessing. China controls its social media tightly, but images and messages from the affected regions have emerged that illustrate the scary, terrible reality of mass diseases.

On the other hand, more than the usual quotient of misinformation, scaremongering and no sayings on the Internet can be observed in connection with the virus. Conspiracy theorists have claimed on several occasions that the outbreak is planned or the result of a biological weapon leak from a Chinese laboratory. Videos have been claimed to show how Chinese eat bat soup. One was exposed as a four-year clip that was shot on a Pacific island.

‘Hope for the best’

Twenty years ago, when Sars met, there were no direct flights between Ireland and China. The Chinese community here was tiny. No more, although the local Chinese people are more exposed to the threat than the rest of us.

McConkey, an infectious disease specialist at Beaumont Hospital, knows that he may be taking care of patients with the virus, which has already hit many healthcare workers in China. “I’m at the forefront of healthcare in the real world,” he says. “I agree, others may not.”

It is still possible and unlikely that Ireland will have a case, he says. “If we see an uncontrolled transmission of the virus in Europe within the next 14 days, if the usual precautions for gloves, robes and isolation do not work, it is very likely that it will come to Ireland.”

The number of cases has risen sharply this week, although the nature of such outbreaks is that the situation must worsen before they improve.

With new uncertainties, such as those caused by the corona virus, McConkey says: “You have to hope for the best and plan the worst and then expect something in the middle.”

