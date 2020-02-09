advertisement

The Tommy Tiernan Show is quickly becoming one of the best talk shows in the world.

Since Tiernan is quick and easy, but also incredibly intelligent and entertaining and doesn’t know exactly who he will interview at the beginning of the show, the setup is brilliantly excited, which you don’t really understand other talk shows.

There have been some great chats with people like Hozier and James Leonard in recent weeks, but Tiernan’s reaction alone when he found that his first guest on Saturday night would be Michael D. Higgins was incredible.

We have known for some time that Tiernan and Higgins are good friends who often call for insanity and that the friendship became very clear during their conversation on the show.

The interview was extensive, ranging from Higgins’ recent visit to Auschwitz to how his love of reading as a child led to his thirst for knowledge as an adult.

Tiernan also does a fantastic job showing more of the man behind the president and further showing that Higgins has a great sense of humor and hands out as many great one-liners as the comedian presenter himself.

You can see a section of the following interview. The full conversation is made available here on the RTE player.

