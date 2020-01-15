advertisement

New York rapper Ja Rule don’t let hatred bury him. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to recognize the shadow that was cast at him regularly.

Key facts: This week, Rule went to Twitter to keep track of the enemy’s 100 for the past 17 years.

The black ppl would be so strong if we stayed together, we support each other sadly…

– Ja Rule (@jarule) January 15, 2020

You hate me since 03 … I keep getting money lol, I’m fine !!!

– Ja Rule (@jarule) January 15, 2020

Key details: Rule also went online to call people on social media clowns.

I’m just paying attention to my stuff, you all like to fuck with a nigga !!! 🤣

– Ja Rule (@jarule) January 15, 2020

Wait, there is more: Ja is busy these days with various businesses, including a tax firm.

THIS IS THE TAX SEASON !!! And we give you $ 100 when you walk in the door !!! let us do your taxes with $ 100 it’s as simple as that !!! Not in Jersey, no problem, call… 973.732.9104 Value-added tax 810 Clinton ave… https://t.co/eLJGLbxVPX

– Ja Rule (@jarule) January 12, 2020

Before you leave: Ja recently asked fans to weigh whether he or his longtime rap enemy 50 cents has better discography.

