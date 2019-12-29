advertisement

Whether you want to build your Sonos wireless speaker system or get started with your first Sonos speaker, you have almost no time to save on the most popular Sonos models out there. Almost all of the big sales that Sonos had before the holidays have now ended, but there are two more on Amazon and they are the most affordable Sonos models out there. The Sonos One with Alexa is now available for $ 169 instead of $ 200, and the Sonos One SL is basically the same, but without Alexa this is $ 149 or $ 139 if you buy a 2-pack because it comes with a free $ 20 Amazon gift card. These deals will almost certainly disappear when the new year arrives, so hurry up or you’ll miss it.

Sonos One SL

Brilliant sound – get rich, room-filling sound with the all-new Sonos one SL and control it with the Sonos app, Apple airplay 2 and more.

For every room – the compact design fits in almost any room. Place it on your kitchen countertop or store it in your office bookcase. It is moisture resistant, so you can even put it in the bathroom.

Apple airplay 2 – stream sound directly from your iPhone or iPad and ask Siri to play Apple Music.

Stereo Sound with Two – Pair Sonos with some SL in the same room for stereo separation and more detailed sound. Use a couple as a home cinema at the back with a playbar, play base or bar.

Build your system – easily connect Sonos speakers in different rooms via Wi-Fi to create a home sound system that brings together every room and everyone.

Easy to use – installation takes a few minutes and operation is easy with the Sonos app and Airplay2.

Sonos One (Gen 2)

Sonos One – The powerful smart speaker with built-in voice control.

Brilliant sound – Get rich, room-filling sound with Sonos One and control it with your voice, the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay2 and more.

Voice Control – Amazon Alexa is built-in so you can play music, watch news, set alarms, answer your questions and more, completely hands-free.

For every room – The compact design fits in almost any room. Place it on your kitchen countertop or store it in your office bookcase. It is moisture resistant, so you can even put it in the bathroom.

Stereo Sound with Two – Pair two Sonos Ones together in the same room for stereo separation and more detailed sound. Use a pair as home cinema surround back with Playbar, Playbase or Beam.

Build your system – Connect wirelessly to other Sonos speakers to enjoy brilliant sound in every room.

