Andrei Jikh advertises financial minimalism on his YouTube channel – but his own finances are anything but a little more than a year on the platform.

Mr. Jikh has turned his personal financial advice channel into a $ 145,000 ($ 118,000) business with over 322 subscribers and 89 videos.

But Mr. Jikh is far from your normal financial advisor, instead the YouTuber started his career as a card magician.

Mr. Jikh told Business Insider that when he was 19 he was involved in building a company that taught people how to do magic.

“When I was 19, I was hired by a start-up that basically taught people how to do magic online,” said Jikh.

His big breakthrough came in 2013 when he prepared the cast of the hit film Now You See Me 2 for her role as a magician.

media_cameraMr Jikh also has a cameo role in Now You See Me 2.

The film, starring Daniel Radcliffe and Jesse Eisenberg, shows a variety of card and magic tricks that Mr Jikh taught the stars.

Then he began his film career and since then he has appeared in various commercials and shows, including National Geographics Brain Games and advertising for GoPro.

It was in Mister Jikh’s blood when he was born into a family of Russian circus performers before his father got a job at the Cirque du Soleil and moved the family to the United States.

At that point, Mr. Jikh became interested in personal finances because his parents had a crazy debt after the move.

However, The YouTuber would not switch to the platform until the end of 2018, after saving around $ 288,018 ($ 200,000) over the course of five years.

media_cameraMr Jikh was not paid for by YouTube in the first four months after uploading videos.

Mr. Jikh quit his job and started making the videos after he achieved his savings goals. His first video was uploaded in January 2019.

“I saved half of my income and lived under my own resources. I did that for about five years to have a chance on YouTube, ”said Jikh.

Before starting his broadcast, Mr. Jikh dropped $ 10,000 to build a studio and buy equipment, claiming that he spends 50 hours a week researching, shooting, and editing his videos.

The first few months on the platform brought Mr. Jikh no money, and he told his followers that he had less than $ 5.07 an hour in the first six months, considering how much time he spent.

March was his first month of earnings earning $ 90.48. However, since YouTube only pays out when it’s over $ 100, Mr. Jikh didn’t get the money for that month until April, when he made $ 1500.11.

As of April, money continued to grow, and then Mr. Jikh found that certain issues paid more money than others.

“Some topics pay $ 1 for every 100 views, and other topics, like personal finance, pay so much more,” he told YouTube followers.

Mr. Jikh told his followers that by learning the rules of YouTube, he could significantly increase his earnings potential, which enabled him to make the six-figure sum over the year.

November alone brought him $ 30,000, which was significantly higher than the previous month, which was only $ 12,000.

media_cameraMr Jikh’s dividend payments earned him a residual income as he built his channel.

In his heyday, Mr. Jikh earned $ 86,383 for startups, but is now over $ 100,000 in ads alone and has started making money on other platforms such as Patreon, Amazon Links, and affiliate marketing.

Patreon earned Mr. Jikh $ 14,104 for promoting only the shares he contributed. Amazon earned him $ 1,980 simply by including two links to Audible in each video description, and finally affiliate marketing earned him $ 54,500 in less than four months.

Mr. Jikh said he was hesitant to do more affiliate marketing and was currently only sticking to two stock websites that he believed in because they gave people free money.

“My whole business is to start investing as early as possible, and I’m grateful that (my two affiliates) give away free money because I can’t think of a better way to get people to invest than giving them free money, “said Mr. Jikh.

Originally released as an ex-magician quits day job for $ 100,000

