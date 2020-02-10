advertisement

When you walk into someone’s house and see one of those beautiful wine coolers, you can’t help but think they’re pretty good off. What you may not realize is that you don’t have to be a millionaire to get one yourself. The Karcassin 15 inch wine refrigerator holds a maximum of 28 bottles and it is whisper quiet. This model has dual temperature zones, LED lighting and extendable drawers, so it’s really a fantastic option. Use it alone or build it in a standard room in your kitchen cabinets or island in the middle – it looks great anyway. And if you use the WQD6LPKE coupon code at checkout, you can get one for just $ 405.30 instead of $ 579!

Here is the scoop of the product page:

IDEAL WINE STORAGE – Keep your wine collection at a perfect temperature that is specifically suited to wine, which can be very different from the normal fridge that stores dairy and meat, and keep your wine bottles well organized in sleek and elegant Karcassin wine cooler fridge that keeps them fresh, keep cool and ready to serve – spoil your friends and family for choice with bold reds, delicate white wines or flirty rosé’s with our FINEST compressor wine cooler!

SMART TEMPERATURE CONTROL – With 2 TEMPERATURE ZONES and independently adjustable temperatures of 2 compartments (LCD DISPLAY & TOUCH CONTROL), you can use our wine refrigerator to store white wine and red wine separately at their corresponding optimum temperatures – the temperature of the upper zone can be set between 41 -54 ° F and those of the lower zone can be set between 54-64 ° F, while the memory function restores the temperature to the set value in the event of a power failure.

IDEAL BOTTLE POWER – Wine cooler has a beautiful interior with 4 sliding beechwood shelves for up to 28 x 750 ml standard bottles (less capacity in the case of 1 liter bottles), trendy blue LED lamps that add a modern look and a reversible door with safety lock – BEST wine coolers! Don’t miss out on wine store sales or a chance to buy a rare wine bottle on an international trip just because you don’t have enough storage space for wine.

QUITE OPERATION & UNIFORM COOLING – The wine refrigerator is equipped with an ADVANCED COMPRESSOR specially designed to work with low vibrations to prevent disturbance of sediments, improving the taste and uniformly maturing the wine, while the special carbon filter with internal circulation is poor smells stops and keeps the air cool, fresh and pure! The effective and controlled air circulation with the help of the internal fan ensures that each bottle is kept at the correct temperature.

INTELLIGENTLY DESIGNED – The wine cooler refrigerator measures 15 “x32.9” x22.6 “without handle & 15” x33 “x24.2” with handle, weighs 81.6 lbs and gives you the option to install it in a cabinet for BUILT-IN storage or use it as an independent unit. In addition, the DOUBLE LOW GLASS for perfect cooling and the thoughtful KICK-PLATE DESIGN making the lower part of the wine cooler better aligned with the cabinet make it unbeatable. Bottle cooler also makes only the PERFECT GIFT for all lovers!

