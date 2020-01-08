advertisement

It is rare that we can conclusively say that there is one game deal available today that is the best game deal there is, but that is the case on Wednesday. Go to Amazon and you can get a $ 60 PlayStation Plus 12-month digital membership code for just $ 44.99. You can even buy a pair while they are on sale and add as many years as you want to your current PS Plus balance. Of course there are many other great game offers today and we will shift our focus to games.

If you have a Nintendo Switch, go to the best-selling Nintendo Switch game page on Amazon and get discounts of $ 5 to $ 15 on the most popular Switch games available. Highlights include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Just Dance 2020, Super Mario Party and Super Mario Maker 2. PS4 owners also find discounts of up to $ 20 on the best-selling PS4 games such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, NBA 2K20 and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition, and Xbox One get discounts up to $ 25 off games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, NBA 2K20, Borderlands 3 and more .

Nintendo Switch games

PlayStation 4 games

Xbox One games

