“You can’t fix that stupid,” said comedian Ron White.

My grandson called the other day and said he needed some money. He was backpacking in South America and got into trouble. He’s a good kid, but he’s growing up too fast for a 5-year-old who is my only grandson.

“How much milk money do you need?” I asked when the imposter hung up.

Maybe next time he called you because grandparent fraud remains one of the most popular drawbacks these bottom feeders are trying to offer, the AARP Fraud Resource Center says.

Between the stubborn boiler room calls and fake emails I get from rich, older women, I think I’m the perfect target for fraudsters – an old guy with money and rapidly declining brain cells.

Ms. Aisha Gaddafi – the daughter of the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi – sent me an email last week saying that she had $ 27 million to leave her country and needed a trustworthy investment manager in that country, to do their business.

Did she email Warren Buffett? Schwab or Fidelity? Rudy Guiliani? No, she emailed me. The guy who dumped $ 5,000 on the toilet with a hot tip bought Koo Koo Roo Chicken.

You can’t fix stupid.

Roselen Rogas, a sick soul living in Paris, emailed me saying that she had $ 6.8 million to spend before she died of widows, orphans, the disabled, and the underprivileged in this country , The only thing she left out were sick puppies. I just had to call their lawyer with my “personal information”.

“God bless you,” she said. If I were God, I would be more than a little ticked off, so many swindlers hid behind my good name. One fraudster even used a Catholic nun as a clipping in their fraud.

She left me an ATM card with $ 200,000 on it, but to get it I had to go to a nun who was a friend of hers. The woman would have sent me the ATM card myself, but she was too busy packing for a trip to China.

Who is going to China these days? Everyone goes the other way. You can’t fix stupid.

Pick a scam, there’s a lot going on with every scam, says Strat Maloma, campaign leader of the AARP California fraud network. There are grandparents, home improvement, romantics, pets, charities and cruise fraudsters. There are debt relief, celebrity scammers, IRS, funeral, census, credit repair, health insurance, and vacation fraud.

All of them are “phishing” that tries to get into your wallet and collect valuable personal and financial information – social security numbers, credit card details and passwords for online accounts. And it gets worse.

“Fraud is definitely on the rise of people inside and outside the country,” said Maloma. “They are becoming increasingly complex, especially how easy the internet and the online world make it. We get a lot of scams with grandparents and IRS when the tax season approaches.

“The scammers use pressure and horror tactics like that of a loved one in trouble, and if you don’t send money, it will have harmful consequences. It makes people think emotionally rather than rationally.”

The romantic scams are the worst. Not only do they steal a woman’s money, they break her to the point where she feels worthless and is thinking about suicide, Maloma said. A five-minute video describing such a case can be found on the Anti-Fraud Center website (aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork).

Do fraudsters have remorse if caught? Maloma would not bet on it. “I don’t know if they have remorse for what they did to their victims or more remorse for being caught.”

In both cases, the AARP instructs the volunteers in court and then sends them to the elderly to give people information before they need it. The Fraud Resources Hotline is (877) 908-3360.

As for me, I’ll ping again. A woman Melanie Abebayo would like my help in transferring and investing her inheritance money from her late father, who died mysteriously and left her 5 million euros.

“Please, if I can trust your honesty, I will give you 500,000 euros. I will give you further details as soon as I have received your answer. “

Here is my answer. Of course you can trust my honesty. I have the perfect investment. Did you hear Colonel Sanders buy Koo Koo Roo Chicken?

Dennis McCarthy’s column appears on Sunday. He can be reached at dmccarthynews@gmail.com.

