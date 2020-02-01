advertisement

There aren’t too many details about Legacies Season 2, Episode 13, but one thing is clear: it feels like this is the kind of episode that will matter weeks and months later. Just look at the title in “You Can’t Save All”. How can that not shake your spine? It’s a somewhat ominous name for a scary TV lesson. It also makes sense that if you think about what some of these characters are going through, it would be threatening. There is the stress of the Salvatore School, the impending craziness of Kai, the relationship drama and of course a prophecy that could cause chaos.

If you look at the following summary of episode 13 of Legacies in season 2, it’s the prophecy that causes more problems than anything else:

HOW IT STARTS – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) is racing against the clock as the threat of prophecy threatens and the pressure to save Saltzmans increases. Alaric’s (Matthew Davis) attempt to protect his family leads to a difficult decision, with Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Peyton Alex Smith, Quincy Fouse and Chris Lee also playing the leading roles. Jessica Sanders was the director of the episode of Brett Matthews & Thomas Brandon (# 213). Original flight date 02/13/2020.

Because of the title, the biggest problem we have is that we’re going to lose a character – we’re worried about Alaric, but admittedly, we’re always worried about Alaric, since it’s a character that’s already inside of us This world was killed. Legacies is just a show that thrives on big twists and surprises the audience. This could be an opportunity to do just that and raise the stakes a little.

We therefore recommend that you note this rate on your calendar for the time being … and then bring a box of tissues nearby in case you need it. It’s hard to guess what’s going on in the curve.

