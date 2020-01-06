advertisement

Jennifer Lopez, one of the most famous actresses and singers in the world, lives in a huge villa, has no financial problems and receives invitations in succession. However, this has not always been the case.

The star started in New York many years ago as a dancerand the fame never came. She went to audition for an audition and often had no money to eat. Can you imagine that with the diva? And in an interview with AW Magazine, she also said that she had changed her mind to use their dance skills in a different way because making money is easier:

“There was a time in my life when my dancing friends kept telling me how easy it was to make a lot of money dancing in clubs. They also said I didn’t have to take my clothes off completely and I thought about it seriously because I was completely burned every day and had pizza … Of course I never ended up dancing in a strip club, ”said Jennifer.

advertisement

The irony of life is that the actress was nominated for a Golden Globe to shape a stripper character, funny isn’t it?

advertisement