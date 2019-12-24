advertisement

The influencer was in the Ellen DeGeneres program and said everything there.

Kim Kardashian undoubtedly enjoys unlimited Popularity. Much of this is due to the publications she publishes on her Instagram almost every day, where she has more than 154 million followers.

One of the newest posts from the famous American There is a snapshot on his social network that portrayed the entire West Cardashian family.

However, the beautiful picture was the subject of many criticisms, as several Internet users said that this shows an excessive use of Photoshop.

Kim was interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres and confessed everything. She agreed to use a trick from the famous digital retouching program on this Christmas postcard.

What few have imagined is that The business woman did not implement the tool in her, but to include her eldest daughter in the portrait. The unveiling sparked controversy.

The reason? The day the brunette decided to take a picture with her husband and little heirs, the six-year-old girl was not good and didn’t want to go.

What happened next and that led to it Kanye West’s couple The next day, to take advantage of the touch-up, the girl told her mother that she was already feeling better and wanted to appear in the photo.

