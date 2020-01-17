advertisement

If you thought Apple TV + and Disney +, the streaming services launched in November, were affordable, you will probably appreciate some of the Peacock subscription options that Comcast has prepared for you. The new streaming services will be available on July 15 in three subscription layers, including one free, advertising-supported. In addition, if you are already a Comcast cable subscriber, there is a way to get free early access.

The Peacock Free layer provides approximately 7,500 hours of content, including next-day access to current seasons, complete classic series, films, news and sports, including the Olympic Games.

If you spend $ 4.99 per month, you will get Peacock Premium, or more than 15,000 hours of content, including everything available on the free tear, full seasons of Peacock originals, next day access to the current seasons of recurring series , early access to late-night talk shows and even more sports. You will still have to deal with advertisements, but the service may be worth the hassle. Not to mention the fact that you get free Premium if you are a Comcast or Cox subscriber.

advertisement

The ad-free Premium experience increases the price by $ 5 for a total of $ 9.99. Even if you use Comcast or Cox, you have to pay the extra $ 5 to get rid of the commercials.

The services are widely available from July 15, but all Xfinity X1 and Flex customers can use Peacock Premium from April 15.

It is unclear how many users have access to the same Peacock account, but the free version requires no financial obligations, so it is available to everyone. The content plans of Comcast for Peacock are available via this link. The office is only available on Peacock from 2021 when it leaves Netflix.

Image source: Jenny Kane / AP / Shutterstock

. [TagsToTranslate] comcast

advertisement