The most popular Alexa speaker in the world is Amazon’s Echo Dot, which is in store for $ 50 and is currently on sale for $ 25. The Roav Viva from Anker is actually an Echo Dot that is in your car and also has two USB ports so you can charge your phones, and he also had a retail price of $ 50 when it was first released. The price has since fallen to $ 36, which is still great for a great Anchor gadget that Alexa is adding to your car. If you are already collecting one from Amazon right now, you will find an unprecedented 60% coupon that will lower the price to just $ 14.40! That’s a low point ever and it probably won’t take much longer, so start the action while you can.

Here is some extra information from the product page:

Alexa Inside: Amazon’s voice service offers you full voice control in your car. Say the word to get directions, listen to Audible audio books, shop online, play music and more via Bluetooth, Carplay or Android Auto. (Note: FM transmission, AUX and Spotify are not supported.)

Super fast charging: dual charging ports equipped with the exclusive PowerIQ technology from Anker deliver super fast charging speeds for both driver and passenger. Qualcomm Quick Charge not supported.

Supports Alexa communication: calling, sending messages, coming in and announcements – all hands-free.

What you get: Roav VIVA, user manual, quick start guide, Happy Card, 12 month warranty and our friendly customer service. (Note: Roav VIVA is compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones.)

Note: Check the dimensions of the space around your car’s cigarette lighter to see if VIVA fits before you purchase. If your VIVA cannot be connected or has problems with the Bluetooth connection, return it for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Refer to the list of unsuitable car models with which VIVA is not compatible in the user manual in the Technical specifications section below. If you have other problems, contact us via Live Chat in the app.

