Many of the Galaxy S20 rumors we saw before Tuesday’s press conference claimed that Samsung would launch three different versions of the phone, two of which were only available in 4G and 5G. The Galaxy S20 and S20 + would have these two variants, while the Ultra would be a device with only 5G.

But when we got closer to the keynote, we found out that Samsung was going to do something unexpected in the US. First of all, it would not launch 4G versions at all, and all 5G models would be more expensive than we had expected. That turned out to be exactly what Samsung planned for the launch of the S20, and only certain markets around the world will get versions with only 4G of the Galaxy S20.

In theory it is more logical to buy a 5G version of a flagship in 2020, but in practice the rollout of 5G does not resemble 4G. To understand what you can expect from 5G networks, here’s a snapshot of Verizon’s downtown Manhattan. You can get 4G coverage almost anywhere. 5G? Not so much. And certainly not in buildings. Or huge open spaces. Mind you, we are talking about the 5G Ultra Wideband technology that Verizon is rolling out. You may see AT&T maps with wider 5G coverage for the same region:

Image source: Verizon

Yes, 5G implementation is complicated and you have to pay a premium for it. Carriers must invest in infrastructure, just like smartphone makers. But it will take a long time before you can actually enjoy those 5G speeds. Until that happens, it is likely that your expensive 5G Galaxy S20 usually works on LTE. But if you live in the United States, you cannot choose a 4G-only S20 version from your provider.

However, if you live in India or in another market where only Galaxy S20s are available for 4G, then you might as well choose. It is unclear how cheap these devices will be, but SamMobile says that India will only get 4G versions of all three Galaxy S20 phones, including Ultra. Even the Z Flip may be available in a 4G option in the region. It is unclear which markets, apart from India, will get 4G Galaxy S20 versions.

These devices are powered by Samsung’s Exynos 990 chip instead of the Snapdragon 865 on the 5G models. The new Qualcomm chip comes with built-in 5G connectivity, which may explain why Samsung only launched 5G S20 versions in the US because they all contain the same 865 chipset and X55 5G modem.

Chris Smith began to write about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it, he shared his views on technical issues with readers around the world. Unfortunately, when he does not write about gadgets, he fails to keep them away, although he desperately tries. But that is not necessarily a bad thing.

