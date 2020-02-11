advertisement

Bong Joon Ho made history at the Oscars with four victories, including “Best Film”. Interest in his work is greater than ever – luckily, one of his greatest works is currently available on Netflix.

Parasite’s conquest of the Academy Awards marks a turnaround in foreign cinema that is infiltrating the mainstream. Nothing fights ignorance like success – and Bong’s class struggle masterpiece will introduce thousands of film-goers into a whole new world of film.

advertisement

The director’s filmography is full of captivating triumphs. For those who are new to his work, here is the entry: Snowpiercer, in which Captain America appears.

Check out the trailer for Snowpiercer:

Bong’s foray into the science-fiction world follows the Snowpiercer, a railing that transports the last remains of humanity after a climate experiment immersed the earth in a fleeting new ice age. Chris Evans plays Curtis Everett, a middle class member who is leading a revolution beyond bread’s boundaries.

Claudia Puig of USA Today wrote: “Snowpiercer is a rare hybrid that perfectly combines the glamor of a futuristic action thriller with the intellectual substance of an art film.”

Entertainment Weekly’s Chris Nashawaty wrote, “Snowpiercer so completely soaks you into his strange, brave new world that you feel too rarely that you’ve seen something you’ve never seen before … and have to see you again. ‘

Despite such a large headline lead (along with Jamie Bell, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, John Hurt, and Bong’s brand collaborator Song Kang-ho), it was buried with a VOD release outside of the U.S., with the UK almost entirely in The darkness remained. Why? Well, because of Harvey Weinstein.

The Weinstein Company bought the distribution rights for the film from CJ Entertainment back in 2012 after reading the script and seeing the finished footage. The release in North America as well as in Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa is planned.

Snowpiercer encountered a bang on his way to the canvas when Weinstein requested 20 minutes of footage and the addition of monologues to open and close. However, Bong refused – and the film was buried.

People didn’t let go of the film so quickly. After a fan petition to release the Director’s Cut, the film switched to Radius-TWC – which eventually led to another release in the US in 2014. Unfortunately, it would take another four years for the UK to enjoy a DVD without importing it when it was placed on Amazon Prime. It was also added to Netflix last year.

Together with Snowpiercer, Bongs Okja – a heartbreaking look at the carnivorous nature of multinational corporations and a wonderful coming-of-age story – is also available for streaming on the platform.

advertisement