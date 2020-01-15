advertisement

A dog-only spa has opened in Littleover, offering background music and aromatherapy oils for the ultimate canine pampering experience.

The Heavenlyz Dog Grooming Spa promises to leave dogs and their owners feeling fresh and relaxed.

advertisement

The Hollybrook Way place is for all furry friends, but mainly dogs, cats, rabbits and other small animals.

The recently renovated spa, which offers a 2.5 hour service, even uses pipe music and aromatherapy oils to improve the calm of the dogs.

The management is made up of veterinary nurses and offers grooming services to all animals that may have special requirements, such as epilepsy.

Owner Liza Cox said: “Our grooming angels are capable of styling all breeds of dogs, we make no distinction between purebred and mixed breed. We all love animals too.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

“With our cockerpoo, labradoodle and other regular customers, we are proud of our British breed style and hand stripping.

“We consult closely with our human customers to understand exactly what they want for their pet.

“We offer a free introduction to puppy grooming and our top priority is animal welfare and care.”

The spa, which has free parking, also welcomes owners to relax with a herbal tea in the waiting room while their dog is being treated.

.

advertisement