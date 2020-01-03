advertisement

Photo credit: Shutterstock

Are you one of those who spend a lot of time just playing online games?

I’m talking about spending most of your free time on your PC or even your cell phone playing games. Fair enough – you love playing games like most people, but what if you could get more out of the time you spend playing the games you love?

If this is new to you, read on and discover a great technique that can help you make extra money while still playing the games you love.

This technique involves playing online games and taking pictures to make extra money.

Yes, thanks to the internet you can do that now. Instead of just playing games every day and paying nothing, you can spend part of your free time taking pictures and selling them online.

There are many real companies and websites that pay people to take pictures when they sell those pictures to their subscribers. These types of websites are called stock photo websites, and there are many of them online that people pay to take and sell their pictures.

Some of these stock photo sites include:

Istock photo

Megapixl

Large photo archive

Dreamtime

However, if you want to make more money, you can sell foot photos online to many people around the world.

People who pay money for foot photos have a so-called foot fetish and spend a lot of money to satisfy this fetish.

Just like some people love hair, face, or other body parts, these people love feet and have no problem spending money buying foot photos of people who sell foot photos.

You can take photos of your feet and sell them to them online while you are playing games for fun.

This is a really great way to spend your free time instead of just playing and not paying anything. You don’t even have to buy the expensive phone to use it, since regular phone cameras are good enough to sell good quality pictures.

