If you walk into a drugstore and pick up a pair of cheap headphones that they sell on the counter, you probably pay around $ 15 or $ 20. With that in mind, it seems absolutely insane that there is now a really good pair of wireless earphones on Amazon for a cent under $ 10. However, it is true and it is the TaoTronics BH070 Bluetooth 5.0 wireless earbuds. Use the coupon code SFESJZYA and you only pay $ 9.99 for these great Bluetooth buttons. That’s a great deal, but it won’t be available for long.

Here is more info from the product page:

Slim and ergonomic: designed to get deeper into the ear for a good fit that stays comfortable even during the most powerful training

Excellent battery life: 120 mAh battery streams music wirelessly for up to 9 hours with just 2 hours of charging

IPX6 Splash-proof construction: water-resistant internal Nano coating protects against sweat and light rain

Superior audio quality: apt audio CODEC produces incredibly rich, high-resolution sound free of wires

Magnetic design: lock the aluminum headphones for a safe way of wearing

