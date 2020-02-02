advertisement

If there weren’t enough ways to show your love for your pet, you can now buy custom cutters that look exactly like this.

The brains behind the bizarre idea came from Personal Cookie Cutter Company, Baker’s Street Cutters.

To get your four-legged friend’s cutter, simply order a “custom pet portrait” and then upload a picture of your pet to their website to get started.

If you’re concerned that you’ll get a cutter that looks more like Chewbacca than your beloved Shih Tzu, the company appears to be sending you a preview picture of the product so you know what you’re getting.

While the idea is super cute, the cookie cutters will set you back £ 20 ($ 27) plus shipping.

But the results are absolutely worth it.

In addition to pets, Baker’s Street Cutters also make human portraits that you can personalize, or you can make cookies from famous celebrities like David Bowie.

A reviewer said about their purchase:

It looks as perfect as my friend. It is a beautiful product and the results are so personal. My only warning is that cutting out each cookie can take a long time. The sugar biscuit recipe I used seems too sticky, so it often gets stuck, especially in the smaller portions like nose and mouth. Absolutely feasible with a toothpick, and the results are worth it!

BRB while I order several cookie cutters to create my own cookie family.

