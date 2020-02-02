advertisement

Although “ The Mandalorian ” is not available (legally, anyway) on this side of the Atlantic until the end of next month, the Internet has meant that we have all shared the wonder that is Baby Yoda.

Even if you have never seen an episode of the series, or even if you do not know who Yoda is and even less the baby version, people have been captivated by the little guy. Is it the ears? Those big giant eyes? Is the prefix of “Baby” that attracts people? Who knows.

Anyway, “ The Mandalorian ” and its success has meant that people are clamoring for merch with the little guy and now you can finally buy a full-size version of the character to carry with you. The floating cradle, however, is not included.

The life-size figure is 16.5 inches tall, comes with a freestanding base and “a beige cloth coat swaddling the child as he looks with big, charming eyes, hiding the Razor’s silver shift button Crest ™ in his right hand. “

So, the price? Well, it’s $ 350.00, but really, what is the money next to this little guy? What’s the point of working daily if you can’t spend that kind of money on something like this?

Chances are that Werner Herzog has already bought his own. Officially known as “ The Child ”, the full-size collection will only be ready to ship between August and October, but you can place your order here.

