advertisement

A local brewery harvested a new batch of barley grown in the fall, making it the first brewery to also grow the main ingredient in the Lower Mainland.

But a big challenge lies ahead for those hoping for more local beer made with fully local ingredients.

advertisement

Barley – the largest single ingredient in beer – has rarely grown, if ever, in the Fraser Valley. The cost of land and the amount of barley needed to produce large batches of beer have made local farmers sour the main grains from prakas.

But for the past two years, Brewing Field House owner Josh Vanderheide has questioned this conventional wisdom when it comes to producing what he calls the “heart and soul” of beer.

“We’re in such a big growing area. Why is nobody growing barley?” Vanderheide and his colleagues asked.

To raise this question, Field House first partnered with Vitala Foods to grow five acres of wheat in 2018.

The resulting culture was successful, with a dry summer increasing yields. This barley was used to produce on Pilsner’s classic Home Field farm, Hazy Field IPA, a strawberry tree, and Raspberry & Fennel Sour Weise – the latter made in partnership with BC Strawberry and Raspberry associations, respectively.

Vanderheide stepped up his plans in 2019, and moved with his family to a small five-acre Matsqui farm with largely immature fields. There, a two and a half acre grass field was repaired with barley. It produced another productive culture.

(Home Field received a $ 25,000 Agricultural Extension Grant for the project from the Abbotsford Community Foundation. A bee hive was created and the fruits were harvested from a dormant orchard. The results of both are likely to make their way to beer. of Field House. A garden was also added to the garden.)

But it remains a major challenge to get more Fraser Valley barley into more Fraser Valley brewery: a facility for destruction.

While a certain amount of the barley contribution of beer may not be bad, most have to undergo the traditional process of melting. For obvious reasons, a region that has not grown barley has no place to process barley for beer. The nearest demolition building is in Armstrong, north of the Okanagan. Beyond that, barley would be shipped to Alberta.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMxyoCuUZx4 (/ embed)

“We have been looking high and low for any solution to barley malt,” Vanderheide said.

The long-term goal, Vanderheide said, is to partner with other breweries that want to use locally grown barley.

“Is there a future plan where we can have a shared facility in which other breweries could access local grains?” Vanderheide asked. “To do that, we have to have some sort of mistreatment facility somewhere nearby.

“Our long-term plan is maybe we can work together in a spirit of co-operation to create a common structure that we believe can help create a great local industry for growing local grains.”

Related: Old Abbey Ales delivers the sneak peak of new beer models

RELATED: Brewing House Abbotsford House gets gold in B.C. Growler. Choices for the 2019 Beer Readers Choice

These issues aside, there are greater ambitions for the new Field House farm.

Vanderheide has been successfully signed by the Agricultural Land Commission to begin producing small batches of beer in the country. The plan is to eventually open a beer to the public.

Such a step would be a milestone for the Lower Mainland beer community.

Provincial rules require that, to operate farmland, a brewery must source at least half of its ingredients from a B.C. farm.

This has traditionally been a challenge; although hop farms are extensive in the Lower Lands, hops – which give beer its characteristic flavor – make up a small amount of the total ingredients in beer. Barley makes up the vast majority.

The provincial government opened the door somewhat in 2017, allowing the brewery on at least two acres (about five acres) of land to partner with farms outside of Lower Territory.

The ability to grow (and then malt) their barley can give some breweries an increase in self-sufficiency while allowing them to boast of their local fortunes.

And Vanderheide is convinced that growing craft beer and food means growing barley in the Fraser Valley is no longer a bad economic deal.

“Conceptually, the reason it’s not done here is because most grains have grown on massive commodity scales,” he said. “You have to do this because the value of this barley is so low. But when you use that barley as an ingredient for beer, and that barley is a high quality product, it has a substantially higher value, so it makes sense to do it on a smaller scale. “

Vanderheide said the amount of barley grown on his small land is more than enough to meet the requirements of the Field House.

“We believe that many of these unused parcels of land that have been lowered can be converted into small 5 to 10 acres of barley, wheat, rye rye, especially for the food and beverage industry – to sell to beer or for making bread, more on the artisanal side of things than on the globalized side of things. “

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else to report on? Email:

tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement