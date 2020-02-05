advertisement

Regarding data breaches, the one who hit Yahoo in 2014 was a doozy. When the dust settled down, Yahoo revealed that hackers managed to hide with sensitive information and login data from over 500 million users.

At the time, the company said it believed that a state-sponsored group was behind the attack, and that some of the information obtained during the infringement was’ names, email addresses, phone numbers, birth dates, hashed passwords (the vast majority with (password hashing) function) bcrypt) and, in some cases, answers to encrypted or non-encrypted security questions. “

Because Yahoo is Yahoo, the company was of course also affected by a number of other security breaches in recent years.

That said, if you happen to be a Yahoo user who has been hit by a significant data breach, there is a chance that you are entitled to $ 100, or even more. Of course, with as many people as possible affected by a data breach, the chance that someone will get $ 100 depends on how many people actually go through the required papers.

Incidentally, Yahoo notes that the $ 100 figure may be less or as high as $ 358.08, depending on how many people make claims. Yahoo also offers two years of free credit monitoring for affected people.

The Yahoo claim form reads in part:

If you are a member of the settlement group, you can submit a claim free of charge for at least two years of Credit Monitoring Services by completing this claim form. Credit Monitoring Services are designed to help protect you from potentially unlawful use of your personal information that may have been compromised as a result of the Yahoo Data Breaches. Credit Monitoring Services will warn you if someone uses your personal data and other valuable identity protection services unlawfully. Credit monitoring services are only provided once per person, instead of once per account.

If you can verify that you already have credit or identity protection services that you will retain for at least 12 months, you can instead claim a cash payment of $ 100, although that amount may be less or more than $ 358.80, depending on how many claims have been submitted.

As it stands, the Yahoo Settlement Fund is worth $ 117.5 million. The company notes that between 2012 and 2016, individuals in the United States or Israel who have used Yahoo accounts are eligible for compensation.

Eligible users must submit an application before July 2020.

