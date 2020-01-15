advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – Elizabeth Warren accused Bernie Sanders of calling her a liar to a national television audience in a tense, post-debate exchange in which she refused to shake her outstretched hand, audio released by CNN.

The Democratic presidential rivals are powerful progressives who firmly refused to attack each other for more than a year during the election campaign. But that changed on Monday, when Warren said that in a private meeting between the two in 2018, he did not agree with her that a woman could win the presidency.

Sanders, a Vermont senator, denied this, and did so again in Tuesday’s presidential debate, which was organized by CNN and the Des Moines Register and held in Iowa, whose first caucus in country is February 3. Warren backed up his account and said it was time to deal with the larger issues of sexism in politics.

This exchange only lasted a few minutes. But after the debate was over, Warren, a senator from Massachusetts, approached Sanders, who reached out to her to squeeze it. Instead, she confronted him, and the two spoke briefly in tense tones.

Neither campaign would confirm what was said Tuesday night, but CNN released the audio on Wednesday. As she refuses his outstretched hand, Warren repeats, “I think you called me a liar on national television.” Sanders strokes it gently with his hand, then says, “Don’t do it now.”

“Do you want to have this discussion?” He continues. “We will have this discussion.” Warren responds, “Anytime.”

Sanders then adds, “You called me a liar,” before concluding, “Okay, don’t do it now.”

The exchange was interrupted by another candidate and environmentalist, Tom Steyer, who said, “I don’t want to be in the middle” and greeted Sanders as the senator walked away.

Wizards of Warren and Sanders have for days tried to defuse the quarrel as some progressives fear that ill will between the two main voices of the cause will end up hurting them both and could benefit more moderate Democratic presidential hopes like former vice president Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The output of the audio should guarantee the continuation of the political struggle – at least for now.

