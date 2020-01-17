advertisement

In Dublin, homeless people living in tents feel safer in their current accommodation than in hostels, despite the serious injuries a man suffered last week.

A homeless man in his thirties is in a “serious but stable” condition in the hospital after the incident on Tuesday, when his tent was raised by an industrial vehicle during a renovation of the Canal Grande.

Until last October James Grant (36) from Inchicore was in the same area. He moved to a more remote area in Islandbridge.

There he built a small fireplace with bricks next to his one-man tent. An old armchair that he found is nearby.

“You are vulnerable in a tent. It’s not safe anywhere, but I’ve been camping since I was seven. My father was a soldier and taught me how to camp, how to stay warm. “Mr. Grant wears four layers of clothing and has about 10 duvets and blankets in the tent.

“I mostly sleep during the day. It is better to be awake at night, to be vigilant. That way I won’t die from the cold. “

He has a bit of depression and a few drinks, which leads to family disputes, he says. “I always prefer the tent to the hostels,” he calls the smoking ban.

“I was in a youth hostel and they kicked me out of smoking the window. And then people do crack and heroin in the toilets and run around like zombies. What the hell?”

When asked about the incident on the canal, he replied: “My tent used to be there. I could have been; If they are able to just pick up a tent and not control it, well. , ,

“I have the feeling that more and more people are going downhill and they don’t care. I know that they are protesting against the homeless, but that doesn’t work. We need help to cut rents. Then everyone could get a real house , could get a gaff. “

Stacey has been homeless for four years: “I wouldn’t sleep alone in a tent as a girl.” Photo: Enda O’Dowd / The Irish Times

In the meantime, there are remains of a campfire, thrown away tents and blankets in Phoenix Park above a railing and in the undergrowth.

Stacey (25) from Coolock, not her real name, is with a male friend and packs up her tent. They have found a garden behind a boarded-up house where they will feel “safer”. She has been homeless for four years and has no family to live with. She doesn’t like the emergency shelters.

“You have to ring between 4.30 and 5.30 (the toll-free number for the homeless). You can ring the bell again at night. The only reason you can get a bed is when someone doesn’t show up to your bed, ”says Stacey.

From 11:00 p.m. you may have access to the night café, where a pull-out mattress is provided.

“They wake you up at six in the morning. So you only have a few hours. I prefer to stay in the tent, “she says.” I would not sleep in a tent alone because I am a girl. Safety? I have protection with me – a small blade. I wouldn’t use it, but I have it just in case.

According to the latest data, there were 2,687 single adults in emergency shelters in Dublin in November 2019. A total of 1,727 single adults became homeless in the capital for the first time between January and November last year.

