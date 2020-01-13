advertisement

The city hosts the Red Columbia Day Party in honor of the National Wear Red Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The city of Columbia will turn red in the fight against heart disease next month.

On February 7, 2020, the city is hosting its annual Go Red for Women Day Party at the Drew Wellness Center.

The event will include health checkups and information to support women with heart disease.

Heart disease is the number one cause of death in women.

The event is free of charge and open to the public from 12 noon to 2 pm.

advertisement

WHERE: Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 1201 Walker Solomon Way Columbia, SC 29204,

WHO: Mayor Pro Tem Tameika Isaac Devine, representative of the American Heart Association, city officials, survivors of heart disease and community leaders.

WHEN: Friday, February 7, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

REGISTER HERE: https://goredcolumbia2020.eventbrite.com

advertisement