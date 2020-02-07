advertisement

In a group photo, the Hon. Mary Gorette Kitutu (3rd on the left), the vice-chancellor of KIU, Professor Mouhamad Mpezamihingo (3rd on the right), Mrs. Janet Waiyaki, the manager of the organizer (far right) and other officials at the Friday conference (PHOTO / Nelson Mandela).

KAMPALA – Minister of Energy and Mining Development, Hon Mary Gorette Kitutu, congratulated the International University of Kampala (KIU) for supporting Women in Technology, saying that by “empowering a woman, you will have empowered the nation “.

The Minister had chaired on Friday February 7, 2020 the 2020 conference of African women in technology (AWIT) organized by KIU on the main campus of the University in Kansanga, Ggaba Road, Kampala.

The Minister also praised AWIT for choosing Uganda for the international conference “INSPIRED 2020”.

“I would also like to thank the International University of Kampala and AWIT for proudly sponsoring the Conference and IBOM LLC for creating this fabulous platform for the women of the continent to shine,” said the Minister.

The AWIT conference is a product of IBOM LLC dedicated to providing opportunities and a safe space for women to develop and lead in the technological space.

The conference is an opportunity to meet exceptional and extraordinary women doing remarkable things in technology. It is also an opportunity to network with these super performers, to learn the latest technologies, startups and financing.

Minister Kitutu said that across Africa, strong female role models and empowerment initiatives led by women have always had an important role to play in nurturing young female minds.

“Initiatives like AWIT have provided opportunities and a safe space for women to develop and lead in the technological space,” she said.

KIU Vice Chancellor Professor Mouhamad Mpezamihingo (right) speaks to the Honorable Mary Gorette Kitutu as she visited one of the buildings (PHOTO / Nelson Mandela).

At the beginning of 2019, a study carried out by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) showed that women in the technological industry represent only 28% of professionals in the sector worldwide and only 30% in sub-Saharan Africa. In a previous study from the 2017 study, the MasterCard index of women entrepreneurs pointed out that Uganda (34.8%) and Botswana (34.6%) had the highest percentage of women entrepreneurs in the world. But tech startups led by women are still among the weakest on the continent.

The minister said that this presents a need for a support system connecting not only women in technology, but also a wider network of “women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics”; as well as the need for more mentorship and networking skills.

Kitutu also congratulated the board and management of KIU for investing heavily in academic programs focused on science and technology.

“As a country, we are very proud of the University, which has distinguished itself by supporting the government’s efforts to develop the human resources it badly needs, in particular in medicine, pharmacy, nursing and engineering Sciences. The KIU Western Campus is now commonly known as the future science and technology center, ”she added.

Some of the participants in the AWIT 2020 conference at KIU on Friday (PHOTO / Nelson Mandela).

The university’s vice chancellor, Professor Mouhamad Mpezamihingo, said that as a school they were delighted to host the AWIT conference which he said is a major international conference on women in technology.

“It is a good time to host this conference. As we all know, KIU shapes higher education in this country and in the region, with our recent ranking as the best private university, we think we are positioned given our capabilities in terms of human resources and facilities “Said the VC. .

He said hosting this conference means raising awareness among women scientists and girls to know that in Uganda science and technology can also be developed.

KIU and AWIT Ambassador Mariam Basajja said the main objective of the conference was essentially to provide a platform for African women in technology to come together, share ideas as it would help to advance their carriers.

She said the conference would boost the confidence of women to compete with men in science and technology.

Ms. Janet Waiyaki, head of the organization, said that the AWIT conference at KIU is the first such conference in Uganda.

“This conference takes place every year in different countries and, basically, in this country, it is the first time and we will have the next one in May in Ghana and Nigeria, we will move to Kigali and finally to Kenya this year”, a she said.

“This conference generally includes three factors, including an internship program where we connect young leaders with different companies. We also have an online mentorship program that will advise you on how to exhaust the technology, ”she added.

KIU founder and chairman of the board, Al Haji Hassan Basajjabalaba, spoke to graduates from the main campus of Kansanga University, Kampala last year (PHOTO / Nelson Mandela).

At the university’s 21st graduation ceremony last year, university owner Al Haji Hassan Basajjabalaba, who is also chairman of the university’s board, revealed that they would open a hospital in Kampala in 2020.

“We are setting up a hospital in Kampala whose main role is to train students and specialized staff. This will start next year in September, ”said Bassajjabalaba.

Bassajabalaba said that as a school, they were eager to develop the KIU Western Campus into a world-class science and technology center.

