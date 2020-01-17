advertisement

If you bought a new iPhone, iPad, Mac or iPod touch last fall, chances are that you have already benefited from Apple’s promotion for a free year of Apple TV +, but if that is not the case, the time will hit on. As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple has started sending push notifications to remind those who are eligible for the promotion to redeem the offer within 90 days of activating their device, and the first wave of expirations is fast approaching.

The terms of the offer state that anyone who has purchased an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac from Apple after September 10, 2019 is eligible for a free year of Apple TV +, as long as they register within three months. date of purchase. If you purchased the device before November 1, your three-month window starts, which means that anyone who bought an iPhone 11 on launch day must sign up until January 31.

On the other hand, if you went online today and bought an iPhone 11, you would have until April 16 to get your free Apple TV + year. Regardless, registering and gaining free access for a year couldn’t be easier. Go to the Apple TV app on all your Apple devices and a message appears immediately if you qualify for the offer. A free year of a video streaming service is nothing to sneeze, so it makes no sense to let the offer go by.

It is worth noting that when or when you finally pull the trigger off the offer, you will be automatically signed up for an automatically renewed subscription to Apple TV + for $ 4.99 / month that will take effect when the trial ends. If you cancel the free trial version, you will immediately lose access to the service, so it may be worth setting a reminder in your calendar for the invoice date, which you can find in Settings> [Your name]> Subscriptions.

