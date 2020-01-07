advertisement

We have told you about this deal a few times in the last four days, but there are two very good reasons for that. First, PlayStation Plus is an absolute must-have for anyone with a PS4 console. And second: $ 60 PlayStation Plus 12-month membership digital codes are almost never put on sale apart from major annual sales events such as Black Friday and Cyber ​​Week, so this is probably your last chance for a decent time to score codes with a deep discount. They are currently back at just $ 44.99, which is the immensely popular Black Friday deal that thousands and thousands of our readers bought before the holiday. If you have missed something or if you want to add a discount to your PS Plus account for a few more years, this is the time to do it, because this deal is likely to end very quickly.

Here are some important information from the product page:

12 months – Play all year round

Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play online games with friends

FREE PlayStation 4 games every month

Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

