About 170 people who have spent time in Yosemite National Park in recent weeks have suffered from a “norovirus-compliant” gastrointestinal illness and two have been diagnosed with the disease, park officials said Thursday.

Most of those who fell ill spent time in the Yosemite Valley during or about the first week of January, park spokesman Scott Gediman said in a written statement, while the number of new cases reported has declined in the past few days.

Yosemite and national park health officials were investigating the outbreak, Gediman said, adding: “The vast majority of reported cases are in line with norovirus.”

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes norovirus as a highly contagious stomach disease, spread by contact with an infected person or contaminated surfaces that causes vomiting and diarrhea.

Gediman said Yosemite was undertaking “extensive cleanup and sanitation protocols” after the blast. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Culver City, California; editing by Richard Pullin)

