Marc David took his Yorkie, Woody, out as he took out the debris on January 8 when Woody was abducted by a coyote from his home in Edgemont, Calgary. David followed the coyote, rescued Woody, and held his mouth to snap when Woody seemed to be lifeless. Woody is recovering from injuries sustained during the attack. Image supplied / Marc David Instagram ORG XMIT: POS2001191739190240

A six-year-old Yorkie is facing a lengthy recovery after being rescued from a near-death encounter with a coyote in northwest Calgary.

The dog’s owner, Marc David, put it out as he pulled out the debris late in the evening of January 8th. David threw the rubbish into his bin and searched around for Woody, his Yorkshire Terrier, who was gone.

From the corner of his eye, he saw two coyotes heading toward a gap in a fence across the road, toward Nose Hill Park.

Dressed in a coyote’s jaw was Woody.

“I couldn’t believe it,” David said Sunday. “I followed the coyote. He was running and pausing sometimes to check behind him to see if I was gaining from him, still holding my dog ​​in her jaw. “

The 63-year-old sprinkled behind the coyote, screaming at him for about a couple of hundred meters before the wildlife put Woody on the ground and got up. David took his beloved dog and began the journey back to his home.

Yorkie was delighted in his arms, eyes closed. David was sure his dog was dead.

“I was feeling helpless but I remembered some online videos of people restarting their pets, so I decided to blow in his footsteps,” David said.

After five breaths, Woody shrugged, biting his hind legs, and opened his eyes to the surprise of his owner. Woody was rushed to an animal clinic, where he stayed for four days receiving treatment.

The dog had six deep punctured wounds to the back of its head, but its organs and throat had been intact in the attack. Nerve damage caused one of Woody’s eyes to swell, which is expected to heal over time.

David has lived in his home in Edgemont for 24 years and has never had a problem with coyotes before. The house is near a ditch on the Nose Hill Park fence, which became a concern recently when the City of Calgary placed coyote warning signs in the park. David filed a request to close the gap from the city a few months ago, but the fence remains unchanged.

Woody, York David’s Yorkie posed with a Calgary City announcement about coyotes in Nose Hill Park from their home in September, just months before Woody was abducted by a coyote in their neighbor’s backyard on January 8. Woody is recovering from injuries sustained during the attack. Image supplied / Marc David Instagram ORG XMIT: POS2001191741250257

“In my security camera footage, I saw that there was a bobcat on my lawn last week. It’s living a little crazy near this park,” David said. “I would like the (coyote population) to be a little bit more in control. I hope the coyotes stick to a rabbit diet, rather than making food for pets.”

The City of Calgary website says Calgary is fortunate to have a healthy population of urban wildlife, including coyotes.

“Urban coyotes help control wildlife populations (especially rodents), from being problematic,” says the website about the city’s main predator.

David and Woody have been traveling companions since David adopted him as a puppy. Their adventures, and now Woody’s recovery, are documented on the Instagram account “yorkie_travels”.

A GoFundMe called “Woody’s Wood Bills,” which would help David with his own bills of more than $ 8,000, had received $ 2,500 in donations by Sunday evening.

“He’s my friend, so that means the world to me being alive,” David said.

sbabych@postmedia.com

Twitter: @BabychStephanie

