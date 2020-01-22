advertisement

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1192 – Pictured: The musical guest Yola performs on January 21, 2020 – (Photo by Andrew Lipovsky / NBC)

Black Pumas, nominated for the Best New Artist Grammy, appeared in the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last Tuesday.

In the episode from Tuesday, it is again about the coveted BNA trophy. In her debut “Tonight Show”, the critically acclaimed artist Yola takes the stage in the final segment of the episode.

Her appearance includes an episode with Martin Short and David Dobrik. In addition to interviews, Short and Dobrik also play Charades.

The episode is pre-recorded and begins at 11:35 p.m. ET / PT on NBC. First photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1192 – Pictured: (from left) Tariq trotter “Black Thought”, Youtuber David Dobrik, comedian Martin Short and moderator Jimmy Fallon during the “Charades” on January 21, 2020 – (Photo by Andrew Lipovsky) / NBC) THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1192 – Pictured: (from left) Youtuber David Dobrik during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 21, 2020 – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1192 – Picture: (from left) Comedian Martin Short during an interview with moderator Jimmy Fallon on January 21, 2020 – (Photo by Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TODAY SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1192 – Picture: Musical guest Yola Kicks on January 21, 2020 – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1192 – Pictured: The musical guest Yola performs on January 21, 2020 – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC)

