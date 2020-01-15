advertisement

A “blind drunk” thug refused to leave a gas station before damaging the rear view mirror of a passing car.

Deon Carlin entered the Nether Green Service Center at Langley Mill, Heanor, carrying a glass of “liquid” and tossed Starbucks coffee cups on the floor after the worker refused to serve him.

The Southern Derbyshire District Court heard how the yob continued to “adjust” to the cars, before damaging a rear view mirror on a vehicle.

District judge Andrew Meachin criticized the 20-year-old and issued him a community order for his actions.

Upon sentencing, Justice Meachin said, “You were blind drunk. We can’t make you do that.

“You have been very honest with probation and I am glad you have been. You accept the problems of drinking, drinking and anxiety.

“I will impose a community order.”

Ben Payne, a prosecutor, told the court that the incident occurred at 8 p.m. on August 31, 2019.

He said: “The accused entered the garage. A lady was working behind the counter. She saw the accused carry a glass containing liquid with him.

“He was talking to her, but it made no sense. As a result, she knew he was drunk, he was not walking properly, his speech was muddled and he smelled of alcohol.

“She said she wasn’t going to serve him several times. He didn’t seem to understand. She kept asking him to leave.”

The court learned how the worker took the drink and went outside the front door of the store hoping that he would leave.

At this point, it has become “more aggressive” and has become “more volatile”.

Payne said, “He refused to leave. He then threw cups of Starbucks coffee all over the floor. He left and started to head for the cars.

“He ran to the passenger side of a car and smashed the rear view mirror. The glass was broken and the case was broken.”

He was asked about it and said he went to a pub and described himself as a “10/10 drunk”.

Carlin did not have a defense lawyer in court and was asked if he wished to speak directly to the district judge.

He told the judge that he had been drinking before the incident.

The matter was adjourned for a report to be prepared by the probation service. He revealed that he had alcohol problems related to heavy drinking.

Carlin, of Station Road, Langley Mill, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and a public offense.

He received a 12-month prescription from the community, including five days of rehabilitation activities and a 12-week curfew with electronic tag from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

He was then ordered to pay £ 50 in compensation, a victim fine surcharge of £ 90 and costs of £ 85, bringing his total to £ 225.

