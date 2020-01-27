advertisement

A yob told Ilkeston town hall staff that he “wanted to get a big knife and kill people”.

Adam Fox entered the Erewash Borough Council building in December and asked to speak to the homeless team.

When he was told to sit down and wait for them to see him, he refused, standing by the desk until he was served.

South Derbyshire District Court heard how he told a client to leave “or he would kill him”, before telling staff he wanted to kill people because he had watched a hit television program of knife and murders.

Site staff thought he might have a knife and called the police, who arrested him.

Dressed in a gray T-shirt and gray pants, with a beard, the 31-year-old man was sitting on the dock of the pre-trial court.

District judge Andrew Meachin sentenced him to 12 weeks for his actions, but he had already served half of them during his pre-trial detention after his arrest. As a result, Fox was allowed to leave the court without a permit.

When sentencing, District Justice Meachin said, “The staff would have been very upset by you and what you said.

“Obviously, you have crossed the threshold of police custody. In view of this, you have served six and a half weeks, your sentence is served.”

Neil Hollett, a prosecutor, told the court that the incident took place at town hall in Ilkeston on December 9.

He said: “The staff knew that the man was this accused because he had already caused problems. They described the accused going directly to the reception and telling them that he should see the homeless team .

“They asked him to sit down to wait for another member of staff to see him. He refused and stood at the reception until they came to see them.

“There is an older gentleman at a desk who turns to walk away from the desk. The accused tells him ‘you better leave or I will kill you’.”

The court heard how the gentleman did not hear him, but the staff heard him.

The accused then returned to the office to tell them that he had seen a television program on “stabbing and murder” and that he wanted to “take a big knife and kill people”.

He said, “The staff feared they might have a knife. Their behavior was annoying and unpredictable.

“He was taken to a room and the police were called. They attended and he was arrested. The staff confirmed that they were afraid and afraid of what the accused might do.

“When the accused was arrested by the police, he was taken to the police station and found to be in possession of (cannabis).”

Stephen Cooper, mitigating, told the court that his client had pleaded guilty.

He said, “Her stepfather called because there is an address available in Ilkeston. There are problems with his mental health issues. He suffers from anxiety and depression.

“(His stepfather says) when he is homeless, he loses his stability, he cannot take care of himself and he will not wash or change his clothes.

“He doesn’t like prison, he’s bullied in prison, it’s difficult (for him). He wants to stay on the safe side of the law.”

Fox of Smedley Avenue pleaded guilty to a public policy offense and a charge of possession of cannabis.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison for his actions, but since he had already served half of them, he was released the same day.

He was then ordered to pay a victim fine surcharge of £ 122 and £ 85 of court costs.

