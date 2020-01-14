advertisement

Memphis rapper Yo Gotti and JAY Z take prison reform very seriously in 2020. The hip-hop pair reportedly asked the governor of Mississippi to make changes to his prisons.

Key facts: Gotti and JAY’s Roc Nation have reportedly reached out directly and threatened legal action if changes are not made immediately.

On the heels of 5 detainees killed in 3 different SP prisons … Gotti called on Team Roc – the philanthropic arm of Roc Nation – and he sent a letter to the government on Thursday. Phil Bryant. In the letter, they make it clear that they will take legal action if Bryant does not take steps to improve conditions of detention. Gotti is pissed off because 2 of the deaths occurred at the prison known as Parchman Farm … not far from his hometown of Memphis. Gotti says the conditions of detention are “absolutely inhuman and unconstitutional.” (TMZ)

Key details: This week, Gotti released a statement regarding his letter and that of Roc.

“The conditions in the prisons run by the Mississippi Department of Corrections are absolutely inhuman and unconstitutional. Seeing this happen so close to my hometown of Memphis is truly devastating. This is why we call on the heads of state of Mississippi to take immediate action and rectify this problem. If they do not correct this error, we are ready to take legal action to relieve those in prison and their families. “(Declaration)

Wait, there is more: The situation even aroused the support of the rapper from New York Mysonne.

Before you leave: Last week, UGK Bun B ruled on one of the Mississippi prisons forcing detainees into inhumane conditions.

