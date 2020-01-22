advertisement

Memphis rapper Yo Gotti don’t waste time. Just out of 2019, the hip-hop superstar has announced his plan for his 8th annual Birthday Bash concert to take place again in June. Watch and comment below!

Today, Yo Gotti announces his “8th annual anniversary of Yo Gotti & Friends” on June 19 at the FedExForum Arena in Memphis, Tennessee, where he will perform and bring out a range of special guests to take the stage in his hometown.

Over the last seven years of Gotti’s birthday, he has brought out the likes of Meek Mill, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, TI, Moneybagg Yo, Jeezy, YG, Lil Boosie, Megan Thee Stallion, Trey Songz , NLE Choppa and Polo G, among many other starred artists.

Since Gotti started the Bash birthday in 2012 at Minglewood Hall in Memphis, the event has gained local and national notoriety, moving from Minglewood to the Orpheum Theater at the Cannon Center to Mud Island Amphitheater at the FedEx Forum (home of the Memphis Grizzlies ).

“This year’s birthday party will be the best yet,” said Yo Gotti. “We have special guests and surprises in the works, and I can’t wait for my fans to experience it. It will be the biggest party Memphis has ever seen.”

Gotti’s 8th Anniversary Presale Tickets will begin Wednesday January 22 at 10:00 am and continue on Thursday January 23 at 10:00 pm using the presale code: TRAPPED. Tickets will officially go on sale Friday (1/24) at 10 a.m. (Pacific Time) and will be available for purchase at ticketmaster.com.

