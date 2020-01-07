advertisement

Next month, just be shy for what should be the one-year anniversary of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold (which unfortunately had to be delayed at the last minute due to the emergency design from Samsung that led some handsets inside broke in hours of landing in the hands of reviewers) the company unveils its successor to that first generation foldable phone. And if the early views are something to go for, this launch will be different day and night from last year’s dumpster fire, when almost everything that could go wrong with the release of the first Galaxy Fold … went wrong . The price was too high, the design and construction were not nearly durable enough, the phone’s screen seemed to become unusable after hardly being used in some early models – and the list goes on.

On Monday we showed you the concept design of YouTuber Waqar Khan that contains several leaks and design treats that have appeared in the rumor mill to try to give a good idea of ​​what we can expect when Samsung formally unveils the Fold 2 at a press conference on 11 February (when Samsung also launches its new Galaxy S20 series). Today we have a new set of images and a second-generation fold video display, prepared by the Dutch 3D designer, which goes together with the name Concept Creator in collaboration with the Dutch technical news blog LetsGoDigital, and let’s say if the end product looks like something like what is presented here, it seems that Samsung may have learned the lessons of the misfire of the Galaxy Fold, and something else.

Immediately, one of the things that stands out from the video above and the images below is that a Fold 2 according to these lines would be a seriously beautiful device. Thanks to a combination of leaks that we and other points of sale have been reporting for several weeks now, it is believed that the foldable Samsung will introduce a clamshell design a la the Motorola RAZR that was introduced last month next month. We unofficially referred to the Fold 2 in the press, but it is not certain whether Samsung will use it as a branding or not.

Image source: LetsGoDigital

The much more attractive-looking design that you can see here depends on changes that Samsung has decided to make this time, including a hinge where you can barely see which Samsung has the trademark as the “hidden hinge”. In the original Galaxy Fold there is a striking vertical line where you can see where the phone folds in two. This new type of hinge on the Fold 2 is now hidden in the housing of the device and will therefore hardly be visible.

Samsung also uses a new type of glass for the Fold 2 display that is less sensitive to scratches and supposedly as thin as human hair. Samsung’s official name for the material is the perhaps uncreative name “Ultra Thin Glass”, and while it will apparently be more expensive for the manufacturer, it offers benefits that include greater scratch resistance – in addition to being less than 100 microns thick, so hopefully it is possible to slightly reduce the entire volume.

Image source: LetsGoDigital

Meanwhile, as LetsGoDigital noted in a report on Monday, the Fold 2 will also be delivered without notch, including a hole punch camera. There is also a rumor that this device has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, making it a bit larger than the RAZR with its 6.2-inch display.

In addition, there is a small notification screen on the front of the phone that displays small items such as the date and time, as well as a battery indicator. As we have noted, some materials that Samsung uses in this new version of the foldable are a bit more expensive to produce with the phone, so it will certainly be interesting to see what that does with the price tag – especially because the smaller ones clamshell form factor can result in a correspondingly cheaper price than that of the first Fold ($ 1,980). Everyone will keep a close eye on what Samsung is coming up with, so watch the video and images and see what you think.

.

