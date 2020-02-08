advertisement

No doubt Donald Trump is the kind of person who doesn’t pay the slightest attention to what people really think.

You only have to look at, well, all of his interviews, speeches, letters, tweets to know that he has absolutely no empathy or understanding of what people think of him. All that really interests him is the way he sees himself.

If you are outside this perception, if you do not think as he thinks, you are nothing for him. That is why he surrounded himself with lackeys and enslaved people who either did not care enough about him to tell him the truth, or they were afraid to do so.

Yesterday, a photo going around Twitter is the clearest proof. Why? If someone loved you and cared about you, they wouldn’t let you leave the house like that. More than that, they would warn you that you haven’t mixed the spray tan well.

But Trump? No, he has no one with him to warn him. And those who had noticed it didn’t care enough to warn him. Looked.

@realDonaldTrump returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo of William Moon on the south lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/n1a1Z93LrJ

– Photos of the White House (@photowhitehouse) February 7, 2020

Now you probably think this photo is a Photoshop image and is not actually real. But no. Not at all. Several photos show that, yes, Donald Trump’s quite obvious spray tan has not been properly mixed on the sides, which makes this look very bad.

Photos of Getty and PA yesterday showed that Trump was leaving Marine One after a visit to North Carolina, with numerous photos highlighting Trump’s tanned face.

As any MUA worthy of the name will tell you, mixing is half the battle when it comes to a consistent look. Trump, however? Like so much on him, this is just surface work and shows complete disregard for the finest details. Just spray this f * cker on it, it’s pretty good.

Doesn’t that say everything about him? That all of this is so obvious, so obviously wrong, but he has that wry smile on his face as if he thinks he’s shit and he has one on all of us.

