Grasp a bleak future in the palm of your hand.

After a few false starts, the Brexit team finally has a shiny, physical, pocket-sized memorial with which it commemorates its recent resounding victory.

Yes, they finally left and minted this long minted coin.

The 50 pence Brexit coin was officially unveiled on Sunday by Chancellor of the Exchequer and “Master of Minting” Sajid Javid and bears the words “Peace, Prosperity and Friendship with All Nations”.

As of Friday, January 31st, around three million Brexit coins will arrive in the UK at banks, post offices and shops. Another seven million are expected to be put into circulation in 2020.

“This coin marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in British history,” said Javid, who presides over the very first batch of the currency.

“Let us look ahead with confidence and unlock the enormous potential of our great country.”

Javid intends to hand over his own coin to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the coming days.

Government officials say over 13,000 people have expressed interest in the coin, which is available from the Royal Mint.

Glorious.

