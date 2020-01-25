advertisement

Anyone working in a creative environment will tell you that generating a unique idea, especially in designing a similar theme, can be difficult.

You are dealing with the same essential elements of inspiration, and very often it can happen that it can be influenced by what already exists. That said, you assume in good faith that the people who designed and selected the work are not trying to copy anyone’s work.

Since U.S. President Donald Trump is an unscrupulous habitual liar stealing anything or copying things, it should come as no surprise that the emblem of his new Space Force is a Starfleet command scam. ‘Star Trek’.

You think we’re kidding, but here’s the tweet from Fuckface Von Clownstick Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

After consulting our great military leaders, designers and others, I am pleased to present the new logo of the American Space Force, the sixth branch of our magnificent army! pic.twitter.com/TC8pT4yHFT

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

And here’s the logo used throughout the ‘Star Trek’ franchise for Starfleet Command, the Federation’s peacekeeping armada with the USS Enterprise as its flagship.

From the very beginning of Trump’s plans for Space Force, he has been the subject of much justified criticism and comedy. For example, someone put “Halo” music on Mike Pence’s speech to advertise it. Someone else then pointed out that the US Space Force uniform did not need camouflage in space. There is an animated TV series on the way.

This, however, is particularly overwhelming. On the one hand, Trump and his administration do not represent any of the principles and ethics of which “ Star Trek ” spoke and adopted. Second, “Star Trek” is a bit popular, so how did we think it was going to fly? Third, there was actually a lobby group made up of former “Star Trek” actors called “Trek Against Trump” to encourage activism against Donald Trump.

Here’s part of the Twitter reaction to the logo, including a tweet from – you guessed it – George Takei, AKA Sulu from the original series.

There is nothing sacred anymore. pic.twitter.com/ubyy4OIZrp

– George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 24, 2020

Trump has just announced the new Space Force logo. The other is Star Trek Starfleet Command. pic.twitter.com/S7NeYdjR4C

– Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 24, 2020

Yes. You just know that it must be a very bad idea. #SpaceForce https://t.co/ZL2wCfKkJc

– Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) January 25, 2020

In short, this is just another stupid idea in a long, long, very long list of Trump’s stupid ideas. Maybe he just needs to be distracted from being the third American president in history to be removed?

.

