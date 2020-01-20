advertisement

Raheem Mostert, who had 220 yards and four touchdowns to send the 49ers into the Super Bowl, was a dolphin for a few weeks in 2015. That’s how it went.

It is very likely that not many Dolphins fans had the San Francisco 49er in mind when choosing the NFC Championship Game.

Mostert, however, had the dolphins in mind.

Mostert keeps a list of all the teams that have cut him, and, yes, Miami qualifies thanks to a 28-day stint with one game, two starts and 57 returns in 2015.

On Sunday, Mostert carried more than one chip on his shoulder and raced 29 times for 220 yards and four touchdowns to cut Green Bay’s defense in a feat that would have been achieved in 24 yards on his own as Dolphins ‘Rushing to qualify leaders for the entire 2019 season.

So yes, it stings that the dolphins let him escape, although the laundry list that Mostert carries around also bears the names of five other clubs that handed him a slip, only theirs were pink.

By participating in four teams over a period of 30 days and five teams in 89 days, Mostert was able to earn frequent flyer miles. The only thing he didn’t accumulate was meters that he was never given until he landed in San Francisco – and arriving there only after his wife encouraged him not to give up his dream.

“I had a lot of doubts,” Mostert said to The San Francisco Chronicle after the 49ers defeated the Packers 37:20. “And now I have to tell them, ‘Hey, look where I am now.'”

He’s just in Florida to meet the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mostert returns to his home country as a professional footballer, a strange point that is pointed out to most, but not him, at such a time. Mostert grew up in Smyrna Beach. In his official 49ers biography, it actually says: “Growing up in Smyrna Beach, FL, known as the” shark bite capital of the world “, Mostert often surfed the Atlantic. Mostert said: “We would go out there and surf and they would bite people and things.” They were usually just small sharks. But they would confuse us with food. “

One last thing about this surf business: Mostert was good enough to have an offer to start a career from a sponsor. Instead, Mostert went to Purdue, where he had an unspectacular career and ended up with 881 yards and six touchdowns from Scrimmage. But he was a Big Ten champion in the 60 and 200 meter races, and his design hopes rose when he scored 4.32 times on his pro day in the 40s.

He was looking forward to the draft and said: “As soon as I get there, I just have to show them that I really, really want this opportunity.”

This chance never came during the draft, but a handful of teams, including the Dolphins, offered to sign him as a free agent immediately afterwards. Mostert called it “a humiliating experience,” but chose the Eagles after the then coach, Chip Kelly, told him he would have a chance to run back, a kick returner, and a special team shooter.

The Eagles had many experienced talents, including DeMarco Murray and Darren Sproles, but Mostert made a quick impression. After two preparatory games, he led Philly off the crowds with 171 yards. In a pre-season game against the Packers (all teams), he returned after 67 meters. By the end of the pre-season, Mostert was the front runner of the NFL and was 351 meters from the finish.

It wasn’t enough.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity the Philadelphia Eagles gave my client Raheem Mostert,” tweeted his agent Brett Tessler. “If he picks up the waiver, we’ll definitely be back!”

And he was a week and a half before the Dolphins Mostert left Philly’s training squad.

“He did well,” said Dolphins coach Joe Philbin. “He’s a guy we liked. I thought he had a certain versatility in special teams, not just as a returnee. He covered kicks. It seems like he has good work ethic.”

Mostert had been to the Eagles in Atlanta for a game Monday night when he was told he was now a dolphin. Without returning to Philadelphia to pick up his things, he flew to South Florida for a fresh start.

“I’m starting the kickoff returner this week and will try to work in some special teams to keep track of things,” he said when he arrived in Davie.

The Dolphins went to Mostert to spare Jarvis Landry, who had been named AFC Special Team Player of the Week a week earlier. Five days after his career as Dolphins, Mostert returned to kickoff with a 23:20 loss to Jacksonville for 25 and 32 yards.

But Mostert was inactive in the following two games. During this time Philbin was fired and replaced by interim coach Dan Campbell.

Mostert was released a week later.

Then the dolphins experienced what it was like to tear Mostert out of their noses. When the Ravens called and said they would add him to their active list, Mostert was in the Dolphins offices and ready to re-join the practice group.

“I had to hurry to get out of there,” said Mostert. “It was a blessing.”

Later that season, he had a 23-yard kickoff return … against the Dolphins. Still, his travels weren’t over. They just heated up.

Mostert was in Baltimore for two months. The day after he was cut by the Ravens, he was picked up by the Browns, who later hired him back in 2016, but that only lasted until September 2016.

He had been with the Jets long enough to have a cup of coffee (and maybe a brunch) before going to Chicago, where he bobbed up and down the roster of the active and exercise crew for three weeks.

Finally, Mostert entered the training facility of the 49ers on November 28, 2016. A month later, his training days were finally over. The 49ers put him on their 53-man squad, a forerunner of last March, when he was given a three-year contract. This season he jumped to 772 meters, although he had never started.

Without the mention of a game in October 2018, no report of the detour Mostert took to the Super Bowl would be complete. The 49ers lost a 33-30 shootout against Green Bay because Mostert had 12 carry for 87 yards. Coach Kyle Shanahan said afterwards that he had “had a good conversation” with Mostert a week earlier and “challenged him really hard”.

At least when it came to keeping up with the Packers, Shanahan had his blueprint. The 49ers ran 174 yards that day and then dammed 285 yards (and only 69 yards) on Sunday.

Shanahan knew he had a back-up he could count on, even though so many other teams had counted out Mostert. Tackle Joe Staley praised Mostert’s selflessness, which resulted in “one of the all-time playoffs in NFL history.”

Mostert’s 220 yards ranked second after 248 by Eric Dickerson of the Rams in 1985, but surpassed 209 by Lamar Smith of the Dolphins against the Colts in 2000.

Mostert has brought many places to his home along the way, but in two weeks he will be playing for a championship in the state that was his real home.

“It’s so surreal right now,” he said.

