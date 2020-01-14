advertisement

Nik Wallenda will once again risk his life on live television, this time on a highwire walk over a volcano in Nicaragua.

The daredevil, the seventh generation of the Great Wallendas stuntmen family, is working with ABC and Dick Clark Productions on a new special called “Volcano Live!” In which Wallenda will walk over the active volcano Masaya in Masaya, Nicaragua. The hike will be 1,800 feet long and is said to be its tallest and longest hike ever. He would also be the first person to ever walk over the volcano.

The two-hour TV special will be broadcast on Wednesday March 4th.

advertisement

Also read: Nik Wallenda’s ratings are falling: “Highwire Live” practically reaches half of the 2012 Special viewers

“After years of exploring and researching volcanoes, it is completely clear to me why nobody has ever tried this before: Mother nature is extremely unpredictable. It’s by far the most dangerous path I’ve ever taken, and that alone makes it very intimidating, ”said Wallenda in a statement. “I push myself out of my comfort zone through the trick, but I know that I am up to the challenge. I have to admit it’s scary. “

Masaya is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire and includes several craters. It is one of the few volcanoes that have a lava lake. The extreme environment in Masaya will further endanger Wallenda’s march. Throughout the television event, Nik and his family are introduced in interviews about the rigging, planning, and implementation of the hike. Volcanologists and various professionals will also be on site to provide their expertise.

“We are thrilled to introduce Nicaragua on an ambitious walk from Nik Wallenda, one of the most incredible highwire artists,” said the Nicaragua government in a statement from Cinemateca Nacional, INTUR, MARENA, and INETER. “We look forward to the spectators who will witness the beauty of our country when Nik crosses the Masaya volcano.”

Last time, Wallenda played 25 stories about Times Square (he did it), moderated by Michael Strahan and co-moderated by Erin Andrews, and the 5.2 million viewers and TV rating of 0.8, a decline 2012 ABC special “Megastunts: Highwire Over Niagara Falls – Live”, which achieved a rating of 2.5 and a total of 10.260 million viewers. In 2013, he crossed part of the Grand Canyon on the Discovery Channel.

Also read: How ‘danger! The greatest ever came together at ABC

However, the 20219 Special took first place in the overall audience in its two-hour season and was number 1 on the major channels for adults between 18 and 49 years of age. “Highwire Live” was continuously expanded throughout the program and recorded an increase of 3.3 million viewers and 100% among adults between 18 and 49 years from the first to the last half hour.

“Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda ”is produced by Dick Clark Productions. Robyn Younie, Mark Bracco, Linda Gierahn, David Simone, Winston Simone, Shelley Ross and Nik Wallenda are executive producers.

10 Top Rated TV Specials of 2019: From Hostless Oscars to ‘Little Mermaid Live’ (Photos)

The Emmys missed the cut this year, but not the rest

With growing competition and the general downward trend in live television, television specials feel less special each year. There are still a few annual live TV hours to watch – and no, we’re not even talking about sports (for this one).

From the Oscars to the Emmys to everything that belongs to the top, TheWrap has rated the 10 top rated special entertainment offers for radio and television of 2019. All of the numbers in this story are from Nielsen’s Live + Same Day dataset and measure demographic adults between 18 and 49 years of age. Most in demand among advertisers for entertainment programs.

Thanks to ABC’s “The Little Mermaid Live” we have another musical on our list this year. We refused to include the Oscars red carpet for half an hour this time, as they would get a few standalone specials out of the top 10.

advertisement