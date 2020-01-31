advertisement

We should have known that there was something brewing between this pair.

Although it may seem that Liam Gallagher and Eric Cantona have little in common – especially since Cantona played for Manchester United, the main rivals of the beloved Man City of the man Oasis – it seems that they have found common ground through music (or their bad boy status, perhaps.)

Last month, Cantona went on Instagram to declare that “ Once ” was her song of the year – and judging by her looks, a friendship was forged.

Cantona – who has turned his hand to a strange actor role since his retirement from football – is now playing in the official video for “ Once ”, which you can see below.

The video opens with him waving to his butler “ our child ” (Gallagher) to fill his glass with wine, and that only gets better from there as Cantona fully embraces her nickname “ The king ”.

This is the best video we have seen in centuries.

Watch it below:

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MDhiQfekdxo (/ embedded)

