Graphic music is, by its very definition, a passing thing and is meant to reflect the popular tastes of the nation.

Songs go up, songs go down, and some songs released years ago can sometimes make a comeback for a number of reasons. Take, for example, the current state of the Irish iTunes chart. The first two positions in the singles table are currently held by the same song – “ Come Out Ye Black and Tans ” – while position # 2 in the album table is also held by a live album by Wolfe Tones, who presents this very same song.

Just in case you think this is a joke or something, here is a screenshot taken from iTunes today of the Singles table and the Albums table.

So what is the reason? Has the Irish people suddenly developed a grá for traditional music? Or is it something else? Well, it’s both. The most likely cause of the song’s sudden surge in the pop charts is due to a now canceled commemoration scheduled for the Royal Irish Constabulary and the Dublin Metropolitan Police.

The commemoration was slated to take place later this month at Dublin Castle, but has received much criticism from both the public and elected officials, many of whom plan to boycott the commemoration. The reason for the criticism is that the Royal Irish Constabulary and the Dublin Metropolitan Police fought against Irish revolutionaries and rebels during the War of Independence between 1919 and 1921. Indeed, the RIC and the DMP were finally supplemented by the Royal Irish Constabulary Special Reserve, popularly known as the Black and Tans because of their mixed uniform consisting of the black-green RIC uniform and the beige khaki pants they wore.

The Black and Tans were infamous for their brutality, regularly carrying out extrajudicial executions, arson, rape, looting and indiscriminate violence against the Irish, all with knowledge and acceptance of the Royal Irish Constabulary and Dublin Metropolitan Police. Because of their wickedness and cruelty, the Black and Tans were a galvanizing force for Irish republicanism and inspired the song “ Come Out Ye Black and Tans ”, originally written by the songwriter -interpreter Dominic Behan, brother of Brendan Behan.

And just for posterity, here is the song itself.

