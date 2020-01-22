advertisement

Yelp has already worked with the local government to publish reviews of health check letters for restaurants in LA County. However, as of January 22, there will be a health alert for LA restaurants with the lowest ratings for the past six months.

“The CDC recently reported that there were 120 deaths from foodborne diseases in 2018. If cities work to make it easier for consumers to find inspection results, it can save lives, ”said Vince Sollitto, senior vice president of communications and public affairs at Yelp.

“In 2020, health inspections won’t be easily accessible until dinner is in a restaurant, and many of them are deeply hidden on government sites. This information has been between restaurants and health authorities in the past, but consumers also have the right to easily access this information. To empower and protect consumers, Yelp has worked on posting more health ratings on our platform for the past seven years. “

This pilot program will also go online in Chicago on the same day, but not in the Orange, Riverside or San Bernardino counties. A spokesman for Yelp said the website hopes to expand the program to other markets in the future.

Los Angeles County restaurants receive a health warning if they are below a C value. Health alerts are updated every day based on the lowest current health inspection results over the past six months.

Yelp first launched the program in San Francisco in 2015 and has optimized the design and methodology to make it available in new markets. In San Francisco, Yelp found that posting results resulted in a 12% decrease in intent to buy restaurants with poor results and posting health score reports in another 9% decrease in intentions defined as a consumer’s decision, continue to do business with the Yelp app, e.g. For example, request directions to the restaurant, call the restaurant, click the restaurant website, write a review, or order a snack.)

Restaurants that received an alert were less likely to receive a second alert once the system was in place after the announcement from Yelp: “The actual or perceived impact of the loss of customers due to the alert has resulted in restaurants improving their hygiene standards.”

This is all part of Yelp’s Local Inspector Value Entry Specification program, launched in 2013. The website was inspired to implement it after learning about a mid-1990s study of the Los Angeles restaurant industry that was published in the Journal of Environmental Health. The study found that hospital admissions for a food-borne illness in Los Angeles County decreased 13.1% after restaurants were required to publicly disclose their health inspection scores.

“We developed the Local Inspector Value-Entry Specification (LIVES) program, which allows local authorities to publish information on Yelp health inspection to Yelp to help consumers make informed choices about safe restaurants,” said Sollitto. “Yelp is encouraging communities to join the LIVES program and share their health inspection information with us directly.”

