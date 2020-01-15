advertisement

Season 3 of Yellowstone will only premiere on Paramount Network this summer, but we have a pretty good test now!

Some time ago we noticed for the first time that Josh Holloway would come on board the series as Roarke Morris, an important power player who would serve as an interesting slide for the Duttons. We know that he is smart, well-versed and able to do anything to assert himself. We have now seen another video proof of what he brings to the table.

Going to the link here now, you can see the first meeting between Roarke and Beth Dutton, and we already have a feeling that these two will be quick friends … or not. Most likely, they will go from head to toe for some time. What Roarke already shows here is that he fully understands the local laws surrounding the Duttons’ property … and how he can find a way to fish in a stream, even on land he doesn’t own. He stands in the middle of the water and realizes that if he goes to the land, he will enter the land. He fishes as casually as possible, as if he knows what he’s doing.

Oddly enough, this whole scene reminds us of the episode of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, in which the late presenter was in Montana and learned a good deal about life in the area.

In any case, we believe that this scene is a basis for why it will be difficult to challenge Roarke – he is smart and prepared. Josh Holloway is the perfect actor for this role. He knows a lot about presenting trust and even uses it to hide something deeper – those are the qualities Sawyer had with Lost over many years.

A fixed release date for the third season of Yellowstone has not yet been determined. However, we hope that we will have this appointment in the near future.

What do you want to see in season three of Yellowstone?

