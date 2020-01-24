advertisement

Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Acheng at a joint press conference with WHO officials on Friday January 24 at the ministry’s offices in Kampala. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

KAMPALA – The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, confirmed the yellow fever outbreak in the Moyo district – West Nile region and in the Buliisa district – Hoima region.

The minister made the announcement during a speech at a joint press conference with the world health organizations (WHO) on Friday, January 24, at the ministry’s offices in Kampala.

Aceng said the two people who died in Moyo were timber traders suspected of having contracted the disease in South Sudan where they operated.

“In the Moyo district, there are 2 confirmed cases; the two are men engaged in the cutting and trading of timber between Uganda and South Sudan. On January 2, 2020, the two cases traveled from South Sudan to Moyo, “she said.

“When they arrived, they fell ill and on January 3, 2020, and were admitted to the Logobo Health Center III in the district of Moyo. They were then referred to the Moyo General Hospital, “said Aceng.

She said that the one who died in Buliisa was a milk merchant based in the Democratic Republic of Congo, who allegedly contracted him from there.

“In Buliisa, there are also two confirmed cases. A 37 year old man and his 38 year old wife. The husband was a cattle farmer selling milk between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), “said Aceng.

However, she confirmed to the press that a case had been successful.

Acheng said a team had already been dispatched to the two districts to vaccinate residents.

“The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with partners, dispatched rapid intervention teams to the districts of Moyo and Buliisa to support: investigations, active case finding, community mobilization and awareness-raising”, she noted.

She added that the ministry had requested the yellow fever vaccines from the International Coordinating Group that manages global stocks of yellow fever and meningitis vaccines.

“We expect that within the next two weeks, vaccines will be available and that vaccination will begin in the districts of Moyo and Buliisa,” said Aceng.

Meanwhile, WHO country director Tedros Adhanom said he supports the country’s efforts to prevent a further spread of yellow fever, urging travelers to make sure they are vaccinated.

Yellow fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes. it is transmitted when an infected mosquito bites you. Mosquitoes are infected with the virus when they bite an infected human or monkey. The disease cannot be passed from one person to another.

