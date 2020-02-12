Rap veteran Jay Electronica isn’t just releasing a new album. New Speculation Says Hip Hop Veteran Prepares To Drop JAY Z– a new heavy studio effort in the coming weeks.

Key facts: According to new reports, the highly anticipated LP will look like JAY’s 2011 joint album Watch the Throne with Kanye west.

Last week, Jay Electronica confirmed that his first major album, Written testimony, would be published on March 18. In the announcement, he revealed that he would star JAY-Z, with a production of Young Guru. Well, it has been brought to our attention that Jigga will feature Jigga on multiple tracks (more than 7). The only thing that keeps him from being called a full collaborative project is that Jay isn’t on all tracks. Although it is not presented as a joint album, it is the closest thing to Watch the Throne 2 that we could get from the two Jays. Featured guest, JAY-Z, has a beautiful ring. (OnSmash)

“… my first album with Hov man is a highway robbery”

– J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

Key details: Recorded in just 40 days, the album will finally be released in just over a month.

