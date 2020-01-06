advertisement

STRYDENBURG / GRBLERSHOOP – A severe drought is threatening South Africa’s wildlife industry, with game farmers holding less animals and tourists visiting game lodges in smaller numbers.

Parts of the country have been affected by successive years of abnormally hot weather and below average rainfall that have burned grazing lands and dried watering holes since 2015, the driest year on record.

Industry body Wildlife Running in South Africa (WRSA) estimates the Northern Cape province has lost more than two-thirds of its game over the past three years. It is conducting a nationwide study to determine the extent of animal losses and the financial impact on more than 9,000 of the country’s wildlife.

“It was a tremendous drought,” said WRSA Chief Adri Kitshoff-Botha. “It is not a one-year or two-year drought. In some areas we have seen that it has been six years already.”

The wildlife industry generates income for South Africa through tourism, hunting, breeding and meat production. Trophy hunting alone generated 2 billion rand ($ 140 million) in 2016, according to research conducted for the environment ministry.

South African temperatures are rising at twice the global average rate, according to the International Panel on Climate Change, and in much of South Africa the water level in the reservoirs is falling.

For Burger Schoeman, manager at the northern Cape Thuru Lodge game farm, withered vegetation and paved terrain are a serious concern for the sector.

Once home to some 4,500 wildlife – including 35 different species, from antelope to rhino – the lodge has lost about 1,000 animals due to drought. The carcasses were piled up in abandoned mines on the edge of the property.

“At this stage, we are quite expansive. All the money you get from selling animals, meat and all that, is immediately returned to the property to take care of the rest of the animals, ”Schoeman said.

The house has seen costs rise as it buys in additional feed for animals, but hunters are paying less and fewer tourists are coming as the animals are in worse shape.

At the 48,000-acre Karreekloof Safari Lodge in the same province, attackers encounter corpses every week.

“No one wants to buy the game because they are also (experiencing) … the same drought,” said farm manager Gideon Watts, adding that his farm received a quarter of its usual rainfall this season.

The industry has seen a drop of about 20% in the number of tourists over the past year, said WRSA’s Kitshoff-Botha.

The drought has hit the rest of the region, with Botswana, home to almost a third of Africa’s elephants, seeing more than 100 of the creatures dead in two months last year.

(1 $ = 14,3114 rand) (Written by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by Alexander Winning and David Holmes)

